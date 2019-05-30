Judex Okoro, Calabar

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has called on the Federal Government to adequately compensate the state for the loss of 76 oil wells to Akwa Ibom and ceding of the oil rich Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon in 2002.

Ayade made the call, yesterday, in Calabar shortly after he was sworn in for a second term alongside his deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, at the U.J. Esuene Sport Stadium.

He said in view of the losses, the Federal Government should begin the process of compensating the state using the stabilisation fund.

The governor said the loss of the oil wells and Bakassi has impacted negatively on the state’s resources, hence the Federal Government should take steps to address the problem.

“I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to please hear the cries of Cross River. We have shown so much calm and understanding because we believe that in the fullness of time, justice will be done.

“The Federal Government has to know what we are going through now. Even in jurisprudence, it is very wrong to take the oil wells from a state with small oil and give to a state that has so much. It is unacceptable,” he said.

Ayade said it had become difficult to discuss the matter with the Federal Government even though “the Supreme Court has made it so clear that you must find a consistent way to compensate Cross River for the loss of their oil wells and Bakassi.

“But let me use this occasion of my inauguration to tell the Federal Government that Cross River is disappointed and hunted, and this makes me to wonder if truly we are loved.’’

He pledged to operate as project manager in his second term to enable him complete his signature projects.

Ayade said this is imperative to enable him take his signature projects to fruition, particularly the superhighway, Calachika and Bakassi deep sea port.

“In order to see to the actualisation of our signature projects this term, I will assume duties as a project manager while my deputy will be the governor.

“Don’t expect to see me in office but in the field to see to it that these projects are completed.

“I will relocate to Ikom for one month to supervise ongoing work on the superhighway and thereafter move to Bakassi,” he said.