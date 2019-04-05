Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday disclosed that the Federal Government has implemented no fewer than 140 reforms in the past three years to ease the way business is being done in Nigeria.

This was even as five states cutting across North, South and Eastern regions were named and awarded top most reformed states in ease of doing business in 2018.

The states are Kaduna, Enugu, Lagos, Abia, and Anambra. Kaduna State improved its score from 55 to 65.97 by making it easier to start a business. Enugu State improved its score from 47 to 56.82 by making it easier to start a business, register property as well as enforce contracts in the state. Lagos State improved its score from 48 to 54.90 by making it easier to start a business, register property and obtain construction permits in the state. Abia State improved its score from 46 to 53.90 by making it easier to start a business and to register property in the state, while Anambra State improved its score from 47 to 53.50 by making it easier to start a business and to register property in the state.

Osinbajo made the disclosure Wednesday night at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, at the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) Award Dinner.

While applauding the private sector for its contribution to improving business climate in the country, he listed some of the successful reforms to include the ability to-reserve a business name within four hours; complete the registration of a company within 24 hours online; apply for and receive approval of a visa-on-arrival electronically within 48 hours; file and pay taxes online; and access specialised small claims from commercial courts in Lagos and Kano.

The World Bank had in 2018 reported that 32 states in Nigeria have improved their ease of doing business environment with Kaduna, Enugu, Abia, Lagos and Anambra, leading the way, he said.

“In 2019, PEBEC set a goal to move Nigeria into the top-100 on the 2020 World Bank Doing Business Index (DBI). To achieve this, we will be pursuing the continued implementation of reforms across all indicators, including the implementation of legislative reforms, specifically the passage of the new Companies and Allied Matters Act and the Omnibus Bills; the expansion of the regulatory reform programme which started with NAFDAC and NAICOM; and now to include other regulators; the establishment of a National Trading Platform for ports; and the concession of our major international airports.”

He disclosed that PEBEC has now commenced the fourth 60-day National Action Plan (NAP 4.0) on Ease of Doing Business.

He said: “NAP 4.0 is running from the 1st of March 1 – April 29, 2019. It aims to deepen the reforms delivered over the past three years and drive institutionalisation. We have highlighted key action items in all of the focus areas to ensure they do not unravel and to ensure we drive sustainability.