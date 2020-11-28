By Joy Mackson, Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has revealed that steps are being taken to implement methanol fuel technology, an alternative to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Methanol fuel is a substitute for biofuel which is used for internal combustion in car engines and other engines. It can be used independently or with PMS.

This revelation was made during the 18th Meeting of the National Council on Science, Technology and Innovation in Abuja.

‘The methanol fuel production technology aims at the utilisation of the huge natural gas resources across the country, thereby helping to stop gas flaring as well as creating jobs for Nigeria’s teeming population,’ he stated.

He also noted that: ‘Currently, over 20 private organisations and states have indicated an interest in working with the ministry in implementing the methanol fuel technology policy.’

Dr Onu stressed that the execution of these policies will make it easier for jobs and wealth creation for all Nigerians, regardless of age.

Dr Onu, while declaring the meeting opened, also went further to lament over poorly funded ideas that, if properly funded, according to him, ‘would overtake other developed countries of the world in the development and utilisation of technology.’

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of State, Science and Technology, expressed some displeasure over the non-indulgence of Nigeria in the technologically advanced world.

He said: ‘It is disappointing that Nigeria is not among the hundred or first ten in sub-Africa in the World Innovation Index released by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) 2020. This,’ he explained, ‘is a wake-up call for the Science and Technology sector.’

In a paper presented by the President of the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), Professor Kalu Mosto Onuoha, emphasised that the economic recovery and growth plan is the first step towards rebuilding effects of COVID-19.

Prof. Onuoha stated: ‘The government economic recovery and growth plan is our starting point for reconstructing the post-COVID-19 era. The plan is coming to an end; it is a 2017 to 2020 plan and we are at the end of November.’

He also suggested the creation of a right political, fiscal and educational environment in the country to facilitate the country’s growth.

Also, the former President of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engineer Adekunle Mokuolu, advised the Nigerian government, in his paper presentation, that to ‘redirect wrong utilisation of intelligence to a positive manner.’

However, in his closing remark, Engr Mokuolu stressed that Nigerians should not only study a career but also contribute passionately to the well-being of Nigerians and the growth of the country’s Gross Domestic Products, also known as GDP.