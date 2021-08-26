From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has inaugurated a 12-member Inter-Ministerial Committee for the 2021 Independence Day Celebration to plan, organize and execute all approved activities befitting the 61st Anniversary on October 1st, 2021.

In a statement by Director (Information), Willie Bassey, the Chairman of Committee and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, while inaugurating the Inter-Ministerial Committee in his office, expressed confidence that the members of the Committee would come up with innovative means of celebrating Nigeria’s 61st anniversary.

He urged the newly inaugurated Committee to articulate specific details of the 61st Anniversary celebration and to come up with an appropriate theme for it. He said: “As we prepare to articulate specific details of the 61st Anniversary celebration, it is also important that we come up with an appropriate theme that would speak not only to the present situation in the country but most importantly, the positive trajectory that we are all working towards for the greater benefit of all Nigerians”.

Mustapha explained that the 60th Independence Anniversary was premised on a one-year celebration which spread over the period to end by September 30th 2021. He added that the committee would be implementing some of activities designed by the sub-committee which include an award night, church service, Jumma’at prayers and National Broadcast and Independence Day Parade.

The SGF said that the theme of last year’s Independence Anniversary, “TOGETHER” has spoken to the events the nation has witnessed in the past one year which has contributed immensely in uniting the nation in spite the odds and are gradually addressing the issues that tend to separate us.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Ownership Sub- Committee of the Nigeria @61 and the Honourable Minister of Industries, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo gave the breakdown of the stewardship of the committee during the 60th Independence Anniversary which included the exhibition of made in Nigeria products, photo exhibitions that would showcase Nigeria’s political history, among others.

He said as part of the event marking the 61st Independence Anniversary, there would be Nigeria @60 Special Awards ceremony to recognized and honour 60 exceptional Nigerians who have contributed immensely to the development of the economy in September 3rd, 2021 at Congress Hall at Transcorp Hotel.

The 12-member Inter-Ministerial Committee for the year 2021 Independence Day celebration comprises Secretary to the Government of the Federation- Chairman, Minister of Information and Culture- Member, Minister of Interior- Member, Minister of FCT- Member, Minister of Investments, Trade and Industry- Member and Minister of Health- Member.

Others are Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office Member/ Secretary, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office – Member (Liaison with Ecumenical Centre), Permanent Secretary, State House- Member (Liaison with Abuja National Mosque and House Security)- Member, Inspector General of Police (IGP)- Member, Director General, Department of State Service – Member and Commander, Guards Brigade- Member.