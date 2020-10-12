Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A 50-bed ultramodern molecular laboratory built by Concerned Abia Professionals (CAP) was, yesterday, commissioned at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, by Minister of State for Health, Dr. Adeleke Olorunnnimbe Mamora.

While commending the initiators of the NCDC-approved medical centre acclaimed as first of its kind in the country, Mamora said he was not surprised that Abians of like minds irrespective of political leaning came together to put up such a state-of-the art medical edifice since Abia is touted to be the first in the country.

He said despite the fact that Nigeria has made appreciable impact in the fight against COVID-19, the country would not yet celebrate because the pandemic has not been completely eradicated.

Mamora said the country has been doing the right thing in the fight against the coronavirus and assured the nation would continue to do so.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu expressed joy at the concern showed by Abia professionals in the fight against the coronavirus by establishing the centre.

Represented by his deputy, Ude Oko Chukwu, Ikpeazu said this was the first time people of the state would come together irrespective of political party to pursue a common cause.

He said Abia had 909 confirmed cases of coronavirus making it the third on the list of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the South East, while 891 persons had be discharged.

Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the centre was established when during the peak of the pandemic, some group of Abians approached his office to seek how they would help in the fight against the coronavirus.

He commended Elder Ekeoma E. Ekeoma for initiating the project and thanked all those who made it a success.

Prominent among those who contributed to the project include Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Sen Enyinnaya Abaribe, Dr. Alex Otti and Elder Ekeoma and wife, Ngozi.