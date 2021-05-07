From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The federal government has inaugurated a 60kwp Solar Hybrid Mini Grid in Cross River to boost electricity in the state.

Speaking while inaugurating the project at Okangha Mkpansi in Ikom, Central Cross River, the Minister of State, Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba, said solar Hybrid Mini grids are helping to close the electricity gap.

Jedy-Agba said the project was executed by the Rural Electrification Agency through the Federal Ministry of Power, urging the community to take advantage of the project, protect the project and ensure the Rural Electricity Users Cooperative Society works.

According to him, renewable energy solutions such as solar Hybrid Mini grids and solar home systems are quickly helping to close the electricity gap in the nation.

He added that the project is designed to provide clean, safe and sustainable energy to the people of this community and Nigerians will continue to receive the best energy installations across the nation.

Maintaining that lectricity enlivens the socio-economic activities in communities, he said with the provision of this reliable electricity, the community is expected to witness growth in business and productivity. “We therefore applaud the Rural Electrification Agency for this very commendable initiative and for giving Okangha Mkpansi one more reason to explore growth possibilities through agricultural, manufacture and processing. “For me, this project serves as a reminder that the government keeps to its promises and with projects like these delivered, the issue of epileptic power supply will soon be a thing of the past. “I will encourage the community leader and the good people of this Okangha Mkpansi to optimize the use of this new infrastructure as well as collectively leverage on possible investment opportunities. “Also i will ensure security and management of this facility. I pray that you will reap all the benefits that come with this project as well as the sustainability of Rural Electricity Users Cooperative Society , the Minister said.

In his speech, the MD/CEO of the Rural Electricity Agency, Engr. Ahmad Salihijo, said the project is a testament of the electricity efforts of the federal government.

Engr Salihijo, represented by the Executive Director Technical Services, Barka Sajou, said the agency will do all it takes to to ensure the proper utilization of the nations renewable energy resources and evenly deploy them across the nation.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Egan Anohobi, commended the federal government for making their dream come true.

He said history has been made as the community has been in darkness since 2016 and said a project sustainability plan has been activated by the community to protect the project from vandalization.