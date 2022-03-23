From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned 80 housing units under the National Housing Programme (NHP) phase I in Sokoto.

The President who was represented by the minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi said the project is part of the developmental agenda of addressing housing needs in Nigeria and in fulfilment of the APC promise of change.

He noted that the project also provides opportunity to remember our heroes, the valiant Super Eagles to whom our country made a promise of providing housing for wining the 1994 African nations which has remained unfulfilled.

He also announced the approved allocation to redeem the outstanding allocation of 22 members of the Super Eagles in National Housing Estate located in their state of choice, their keys and title documents will be handed over at the commissioning in their state while the remainder of the housing is a located to willing members of the public.

In his remarks, the Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola said the buildings contract were awarded in November, 2016 at the cost of N764 million.

“In 34 states, the federal government, through the ministry of works and housing, has delivered projects like this with the support of the state governors who provided the land.” The minister noted.

Fashola who was represented by the Director ICT in the ministry, Mrs Olayemi Sotowe maintained that the federal government has completed and handed over 80 units of housing comprising four-units one bedroom, 48-units two bedroom and 28-units three bedroom bungalows along Sokoto to Gusau .

Fashola,said the ministry has offered all these housing units to members of the general public in a non-discriminatory way by opening the national housing portal to ensure that those interested are not inhibited by any artificial obstacles.