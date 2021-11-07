From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, yesterday, inaugurated the technical consultative committee of the strategy implementation task office for Presidential Executive Order 5 in Abuja.

Executive Order 5 is a revolutionary document designed by the Buhari administration to place Nigerian professionals as well as manufacturers at the centre of the Nigerian economy.

While inaugurating the committee, Onu charged the members to find out from all stakeholders, professional bodies, contractors, manufacturers, about all problems and challenges preventing them from participating effectively in the Nigeria economy.

He also enjoined them to be fully abreast with the details of the Executive Order 5 with a view to ensuring its full implementation for the benefit of Nigerians.

He said: “The Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) will develop six technology and innovation centres (TICs), established by Executive Order 5 in the six geo-political zones of the country to increase productivity and global competitiveness ranking of our country.

“The Federal Government will do its utmost to ensure that the Executive Order No 5 is fully implemented as this will help create wealth, reduce poverty and provide employment for our people.”

Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, in his remarks, said the EO5 would help to achieve self-reliance, self-sufficiency through Local Content development in STI Sector, which is the major objective it is aimed to achieve.

The consultative committee’s chairman and coordinator, Ibiam Oguejiofor, said that under his leadership they would adopt a “bottom to top approach” policy in order to fully tackle the implementation of EX 05 for the benefit of Nigeria. He assured the Ministry that the committee would work diligently and in line with the rule of law.

