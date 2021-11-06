From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu inaugurated the technical consultative committee of the strategy implementation task office for presidential executive order no 5, in Abuja., yesterday.

The Presidential Executive Order 5 is a revolutionary document, designed by the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to place Nigerian professionals as well as manufacturers at the center of the Nigerian Economy.

While inaugurating the committee, Dr. Onu charged the members to find out from all stakeholders, professional bodies, contractors, manufacturers, on all problems and challenges preventing them from participating effectively in the Nigeria economy.

He also enjoined them to be fully abreast with the details of the Executive Order 5 and ensure that their activities would ensure the full implementation of the EX.05, for the benefits of Nigeria.l

He said “The Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI), will develop six Technology and Innovation Centers (TICs) established by Executive Order 5 in the six geo-political zones of the country to increase productivity and global competitiveness ranking of our country.

The Federal Government will do its utmost to ensure that the Executive Order No 5 is fully implemented as this will help create wealth, reduce poverty and provide employment for our people.”

Minister of State for Science and Technology,Mohammed Abdullahi, in his remarks said the Presidential Executive Order 5 is key to achieving self reliance, self sufficiency through Local Content development in STI Sector, which is the major objective it is aimed to achieve.

He added that it is also aimed at planning, execution of projects, promotion of Nigerian Content in Contracts, Science, Engineering and Technology through Medium Term National development plan(MTNDP) and the Nigeria Agenda 2050 which is a key to achieving self-reliance and Self Sufficiency.

The Consultative committee’s chairman and coordinator, Engr. Ibiam Oguejiofor, said that under his leadership they will adopt a “bottom to top approach” policy, in order to fully tackle the implementation of EX 05. For the benefit of Nigeria.

He assured the Ministry that the committee will work diligently and in line with the rule of law.

