The Federal Government has inaugurated a 10-man committee to resolve the dispute between the Kaduna State government and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) with a charge to meet the expectation of President Muhammadu Buhari that industrial peace returns to Kaduna shortly.

The committee, inaugurated by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige in Abuja, is headed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr Peter Yemira Tarfa, with the Secretary to Kaduna State government, Balarabe Lawal and Deputy National President of NLC, Najim Hashim as co-chairmen. Mrs O. U. Akpan, the Director Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, will serve as the Secretary.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Ngige recalled that the Federal Government had stopped the strike initiated by the NLC in Kaduna State in May, with the parties signing a Memorandum of Understanding to restore peace, noting that intervening circumstances made the reconstitution of the committee inevitable .

According to him, the committee is expected to resolve all the issues in dispute between the Kaduna State government and the NLC.

The Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the Labour Ministry, Charles Akpan, who disclosed this in a statement said the minister acknowledged that the issues in contention border essentially on trade disputes while giving the committee a timeframe of 21 days to round off its assignment and report back to him.

Ngige informed the committee of the expectations of President Buhari for the speedy return of industrial harmony in Kaduna State, much more at a time the state is challenged by banditry.

His words: “I expect this committee to turn in a report that will ensure lasting peace in Kaduna State. Mr. President had asked me to inform you of his expectation that peace returns to Kaduna, which has been his state of residence as well as home to many retired Generals, permanent secretaries, seasoned administrators, amongst others of Northern Nigeria extraction.

“So, I appeal to you to approach this assignment with conciliation at the back of your mind so that we don’t have a repeat of what happened in May. I use this opportunity to appeal to you as the Minister of Labour, father of Labour unions and friend of Kaduna State that we should tread the path of peace. With peace we can make progress, both as government and as a labour union.”

Also speaking, the Kaduna State SSG, Lawal gave assurance of the state government for the restoration of industrial harmony, adding that the state was not at war with labour.

In his remarks, the President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba assured of labour’s commitment to the resolution of the impasse in Kaduna State.

