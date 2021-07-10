From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Federal Government has inaugurated a 10-man committee to resolve the dispute between the Kaduna State Government and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

Recall that the NLC had on June 14 announced a decision to resume its suspended industrial action following the refusal of the Kaduna State Government to honour the MoU signed with workers earlier on when the Federal government called both parties to settle their differences.

The committee was set up by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and saddled with the responsibility to resolve all the issues in dispute between the Kaduna State Government and the NLC within the next 21 days.

The minister charged the committee to resolve the issues holistically and be guided by the 1999 Constitution as amended as well as the Labour Laws of the Federation.

He explained that downsizing or rightsizing of the workforce in any organisation, government or private sector, was a redundancy issue that must be subjected to the principles spelt out in the Trade Disputes Act, Laws of the Federation 2004 Cap L1.

He informed the committee of the expectations of President Muhammadu Buhari for the speedy return of industrial harmony in Kaduna State, much more at a time the state is challenged by banditry.

‘I expect this committee to turn in a report that will ensure lasting peace in Kaduna State. Mr President had asked me to inform you of his expectation that peace returns to Kaduna which has been his state of residence as well as home to many retired generals, permanent secretaries, seasoned administrators, amongst others of Northern Nigeria extraction.

‘So, I appeal to you to approach this assignment with conciliation at the back of your mind so that we don’t have a repeat of what happened in May. I use this opportunity to appeal to you as the Minister of Labour, Father of Labour unions and friend of Kaduna State that we should tread the path of peace. With peace, we can make progress, both as a government and as a labour union.

‘If you are able to work out a majority arrangement that will empower the people who were disengaged to move into other employment where they can contribute to the economy of the state, it will safeguard the state from making its population available for recruitment for banditry.

Ngige however, warned that strike must adhere to some rules.

‘There are some lines you don’t cross when striking. You don’t obstruct people who want to go to work, even if you are picketing, and you don’t equally obstruct people who want to enter a place for business or any other reason. If you withdraw your services, you stay at home,’ he instructed.

