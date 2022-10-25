From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The federal government has inaugurated the Presidential Committee on the Review of Number and Strategy for Resourcing Nigeria’s Diplomatic Missions Worldwide, with the mandate of reviewing all previous reports on the establishment of foreign missions and measures taken to effectively and economically manage Nigeria’s Mission; and to also identify challenges facing those Missions and make appropriate recommendations on their sustainability.

According to a statement by Director, Information, Willie Bassey, while inaugurating the 13-man Committee in Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said the report of the Committee would enable President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the root causes of the critical state of affairs of the Diplomatic Missions and its impact on the image of Nigeria on the international arena.

He stated that the lingering indebtedness being faced by the foreign missions has affected the nation’s integrity negatively. According to him: “As we are all aware, our Diplomatic Missions around the world are currently faced with multifaceted challenges following, among others, the scale of perennial indebtedness they find themselves. This poses attendant damage to our nation’s integrity. Consequent upon these, Mr President approved the constitution of this Presidential Committee.”

He said that some of the cost-saving measures taken by the previous administrations in reviewing the foreign missions had not yielded the desired results, hence the constitution of the Committee.

The SGF added that the Committee would come up with a broad-based and sustainable solution that is Service-Wide, as they relate to institutions such as the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Federal Civil Service Commission, among others, to holistically address the challenges in short, medium and long-term bases.

The committee, which was given a 3-month timeline, has the following as part of its Terms of Reference: to determine the current number and categories of Nigeria’s Diplomatic Missions; subject matter desks worldwide and categorise their strategic importance and impact worldwide and make appropriate recommendations; Identify and categorise the revenue generation capacity of missions, performance in this regard, causes and level of indebtedness. It also includes reviewing the understanding and application of critical extant policies, guidelines, circulars, codes, regulations, financial management systems, statutes, etc, across Nigeria’s Missions with a view to minimising bottlenecks, misapplication and infractions.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman of the Committee, Martin Uhomoibi (retired Federal Permanent Secretary), thanked President Buhari for the confidence reposed in him and the members of his Committee to review the foreign mission service with the aim of repositioning it for effective service delivery.

Uhomoibi assured the SGF of the Preparedness of the Committee to not only succeed at the task before them but to also exceed all expectations.

The membership of the committee includes Alhaji Sabiu Zakari (Retired Permanent Secretary), Vice Chairman Shehu Ibrahim, (Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office), Beatrice Edodamen Jedy-Agba, (Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General of the Federation) Federal Ministry of Justice, Bulus Lolo (Retired Permanent Secretary), Alh Saheed K.Y Adelakun (Retired Permanent Secretary), Janet Olisa (Director (PRS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Representative of Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Representative of the Auditor-General for the Federation, Representative of the Accountant General of the Federation, Representative of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Representative of the Foreign Service Advisory Council, Representative of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Representative of National Intelligence Agency, Iliyasu Agaka (Director (AFHS/SP).