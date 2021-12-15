The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), has inaugurated earth dam, solar street lights and Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in selected rural communities of Adamawa.

The projects were executed at Gabdire community in Fufore, Numan and Yola South Local Government Areas of the state.

Dr Obadiah Noah, FMARD’s Coordinator in Adamawa, stated this at the inauguration of the projects on Wednesday in Fufore.

Noah said that the dam project was designed to enhance water supply for animal and human consumption, encourage irrigation activities and reduce farmers/heardsmen clashes.

He said that headers go to long distances in search of water for their animals, adding that the situation resulted to indescriminate trespass into farmlands and destruction of produce.

The Coordinator said that CCTV cameras were installed at Strategic Grain Reserves across the country to enhance security in the facilities.

“For instance during End SARS protest, hoodlums took advantage of the protest and vandalised government properties.

“The CCTV cameras can be use to trace the culprits and apprehend them for justice to be deliver.

“To improve the welfare of the citizens, the federal government also considered it necessary to provide solar powered street lights for the benefits of host communities,” he said.

The Coordinator said that the facilities were provided in the benefiting communities under its 2020 intervention.

In his remarks, Mr Bitrus Angalo, the Silos Manager, said the installation of the CCTV camera had enhance security in the facility.

Also speaking, Malam Hassan Isa, Ward Head of Gabdire community, lauded the gesture, adding the dam would encourage agricultural productivity.

“We are now leaving in peace with the headers unlike before. The construction of the earth dam encouraged more youth to cultivate their farmlands and engage in productive activities,” he said. (NAN)

