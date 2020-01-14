Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured of Federal Government’s commitment to invest in erosion control projects in Anambra State.

The president stated this, yesterday, during the inauguration and handover the of 3.30kilometre and 10metre wide double coated asphaltic pavement drains erosion project at Umunze, Orumba South LGA.

The president said the project would check flooding and gully erosion menace in the community and environs.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State for Environment, Ms Sharon Ikeazor, said nothing depicted the Federal Government’s commitment to curbing erosion menace in Anambra than getting the state among beneficiaries of ecological intervention projects since the first quarter 2018.

President Buhari said the investments would help reduce dangers to lives and properties associated with erosion and persistent flooding in the community.

He commended the people of Umunze for their cooperation and provision of rancour-free environment during the project execution and implored them to cherish the project by preventing indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drainage channels.

A representative of the Federal Ministrty of Environment, Mr. Felix Okeke, tasked the community to ensure resources committed to the completion of the project is not wasted.

Governor Willie Obiano, represented by his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, said the state has intensified measures toward erosion control and sought for continuous support from the Federal Government and World Bank to curb erosion in the state.

President-General, Umunze community, Mr. John Akanyeonu, thanked President Buhari saying the completion of the project would arrest the flooding and erosion menace in the community.