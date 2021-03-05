From Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

The Federal Government has inaugurated the governing board of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), with a charge on members to boost the activities of the organisation.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, who inaugurated the board on Thursday in Abuja, alongside the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Tribunal, said the two bodies are crucial in achieving the development goals of the present administration.

He said the board has the responsibilities of monitoring staff performance, and ensuring more accountability among others.

While calling on the board and tribunal members to bring their wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of their newly assigned duties, Adebayo warned against interference in the daily running of the organisations. “Let me reiterate that the board shall not be involved in the day-to-day operation which is the sole responsibility of the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of FCCPC, and chairman of the tribunal who are the accounting officers.