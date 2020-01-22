To ensure set targets are achieved, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr. Bitrus Bako Nabasu, on Monday inaugurated the Performance Tracking Officers (PTOs) who would monitor and report on the status and progress of the Ministry’s strategic priority objectives.

The areas of focus are fare commercialization; crude oil production; crude oil extraction costs; petroleum industry bill and deep offshore & inland PSCA; domestic refining capacity; job creation and poverty alleviation. Others are; compressed natural gas development and penetration and liquefied petroleum gas penetration.

Nabasu inaugurated the tracking with a marching order to ensure that timely status reports reach his office for onward delivery to the President in through the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

Nabasu revealed that the first status report is due at the end of the 1st Quarter of 2020 and all agencies of the Ministry along with their supervisory departments must come on board to deliver as planned and on schedule.

The strategic priority objectives of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, 2019 to 2023 are derived from the initiatives, programmes, projects and deliverables set by President Muhammadu Buhari for the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva at the retreat held for Ministers upon their appointment and swearing-in, earlier in August, 2019. The Ministry’s Directors and Heads of Agencies having committed to the strategic priority objectives have since set to work, but the reports of progress have to be made to the Presidency on quarterly basis, hence the tracking officials with their terms of reference which were inaugurated at the Ministry’s Headquarters, NNPC Towers.

The deliverable priorities of the Ministry are meant to deliver “thriving Oil and Gas (Energy) industry for Nigeria.”

The deliverables include: Deliverable Priorities (DP) 1: Eradicate Smuggling; DP2: Gas Flare Commercialization; DP3: Crude Oil Production; DP4: Crude Oil Extraction Costs; DP5&6: Petroleum Industry Bill & Deep Offshore and INL PSCA; DP7: Domestic Refining Capacity; DP8&9: Job Creation & Poverty Alleviation. Others include Condensed Natural Gas (CNG) Development & Penetration and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Penetration.

The tracking officials are made up of Officials of the Ministry mainly the Directors who are to supervise, along with the Technical Aides of the Honourable Minister of State with selected Officials from across the Agencies of the Ministry who have been charged to work together to ensure that reports which represent 100 percent developments on the priority objectives are ready for the Honourable Minister to get to the Federal Executive Council.