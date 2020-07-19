The federal government has inaugurated the Cross River State a 20- man public works selection committee.

The committee, made up of representatives of t raditional rulers, the youths, market woman, CAN and the Muslim community in the state, has the mandate to select the 18,000 beneficiaries from the state in the federal government proposed

774,000 jobs across the country to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Inaugurating the members on behalf of federal ministry of labour and productivity at the conference hall of the Federal Secretariat Calabar at the weekend, the State Chairman, Maria Ukpayang, enjoined the members to see their duties as a national assignment given to serve their various communities.

Maria said the central committee was actually inaugurated across the country on June 29, 2020 by the Minister of State Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, SAN, and charged with the mandate to collate beneficiaries of poor house hold from each of the local government area of Cross River State.

According to her, only herself the Vice Chairman Martin Bisong and the Secretary Gabriel Udam were inaugurated at Abuja

She further disclosed that the programme is the ruling party’s pet project targeted at grassroots especially the poor households irrespective of party’s affiliation.

Soeaking, the Vice Chairman, Martin Bisong, and the Secretary, Gabriel Udam, commended the federal government, especially the minister, for his vision in alleviating poverty and providing jobs for the unemployed.

