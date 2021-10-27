From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Government has inaugurated a task team with the responsibility of reviewing the 2012 Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Policy.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, while inaugurating the committee after receiving an evaluation of the Nigeria 2021 STI Policy performance document towards the final revision, yesterday, in Abuja, noted that the policy needed to be reviewed regularly to meet the current realities of the world.

Onu explained that having a knowledge based economy will help the country to create jobs, wealth and help defeat extreme poverty.

” Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind in the new trend of technologies emerging with various intelligence, robotics, and advance manufacturing which is of great importance to the society at large.

Nigeria is set to join technologically developed countries of the world in developing FMSTI to Nation Building”.

He appreciated the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) for working with the FMSTI in the policy performance evaluation..

Earlier, the representative of UNESCO regional director, Mr. Mahmud Sow, said that STI is vital to the structural diversification of any nation’s economy.

He commended the Federal Government for its quest to harness STI for nation development. He further advised the Nigerian government to put in place certain policies to propel the development of STI in the country

