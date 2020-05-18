Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has inaugurated a technical committee to revive extension services.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, who spoke during the inauguration of the committee in Abuja said agricultural development in Nigeria required an integrated approach to boost extension advisory services.

In a statement, Nanono urged the committee “to design a system of training agricultural extension workers in the next two years and to recommend measures for the upgrading and retooling of extension training institutions across the country.’’

He said the programme would stimulate technology adoption and embed Good Agricultural Practice (GAP) towards improving food requirements and industrial expectations. He said the committee would assist the ministry develop a workable framework and actionable programme for the training of 75,000 extension workers in collaboration with States’ Agricultural Development Projects (ADPs).

The minister stressed the need to review extension services training modules and practices implemented in Nigeria with a view to making them more effective and efficient.