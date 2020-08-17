Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has inaugurated a joint technical committee with the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission on funding intervention support from investors in the solid mineral sector.

The members are Aliyu Abdulkadir, Chairman Solid Minerals Monitoring Committee (RMAFC); Rilwan Abarshi – Chairman, Public Relations and Publicity Committee (RMAFC); Wenah Asondu, Vice Chairman Solid Minerals Monitoring Committee (RMAFC); Rabiu Kabiru, Acting Director, Solid Minerals (RMAFC); and Tanimu Aliyu, Ag. Director, Fiscal Efficiency and Budget (RMAFC).

Others are Abakun Blessing, Assistant Director, (RMAFC); Sagir Hayatu- CRO Solid Minerals; Ojeka Patrick O- Director Artisanal and Small Scale Miners, Okani Grace- Director, PRS; Olufehinti, O,J- DFA; Frank Odoom- Ag. Director, Mining Inspectorate, Engr. Abduleazaq Garba- Director-General NGSA; Fatima Shinkafi- Executive Secretary SMDF; Amirah Waziri TA HM; Dauda Habila and Ogan Deisam

Minister of State Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, while inaugurating the team yesterday in Abuja, reiterated government’s determination to diversify the economy through the mining sector.

Ogah explained that the team would look at areas of synergy that would ensure the sector gets adequate funding for its operations.

According to him, ‘they are expected, to determine the Ministry’s areas of needs requiring funding with verified costs and locations where applicable;

‘Identify sources for funding interventions to accelerate the development of the Solid Minerals Sector;

‘Identify and establish the revenues being generated from the Solid Minerals value chain as revenue from the Solid Minerals Sector;

‘Recommend ways the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) could provide funding support to the development of Solid Minerals Sector;

‘Continuous Monitoring and Evaluation of the utilisation of the intervention funds.’

The Chairman of the team, Aliyu Abdulkadir, promised that the committee would work assiduously to achieve the objectives for which it was set up.