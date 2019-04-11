Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Government has inaugurated a 14-member technical committee that will review the content of the national policy on albinism.

Government said the exercise became necessary due to the emerging issues and challenges confronting the albino community in Nigeria, which need to be addressed urgently.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sunny Echono, inaugurated the committee in Abuja, yesterday, and gave details of their responsibilities and duration for the assignment.

Founder, Albino Foundation, Jake Epelle, and Dr. Lami Amodu will jointly chair the committee, while 12 others selected from the Federal Ministry of Education and other relevant stakeholders will serve as members.

The permanent secretary, in his remarks, said the primary essence of the exercise is to bring the albinism policy up to date with current realities and, also, domesticate African Union Regional Albinism Action Plan, which would make Nigeria the first African country to implement the African Union mandate on albinism.

He told the committee that government expects a workable framework that would capture the current needs of persons with albinism, as well as strategic issues and measures that would proffer lasting solution to the plight of persons with albinism in Nigeria.

He appreciated the Albino Foundation and partners for coming up with the review and urged committee members to put in their best to produce a document that would serve as reference point to other countries.