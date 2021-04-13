From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government, on Monday, inaugurated the visitation panels of 25 Federal Polytechnics and 21 Colleges of Education in the country to ascertain the extent to which the institutions have fulfilled their mandate during the period under review.

The panels are expected to review the performance of the institutions assigned, in the areas of governance, academic standards, quality assurance, management of finances, and relationship between management, staff and students, and assessment of the condition of physical infrastructures, as well as instructional facilities.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who inaugurated the panel in Abuja, explained that the Visitation Exercise was not a witch-hunt nor a jamboree for unnecessary and wasteful expenditure, neither is it a law court.

He told the panel members that they were to determine the relationship between the institution and various statutory bodies it interacts with, in accordance with its law for purposes of supervision, planning, finance, discipline, guidance.

“Additionally, investigate the application of funds, particularly the special grants and loans meant for specific projects in order to determine the status of such projects and their relevance for further funding. Also, examine the law establishing the institutions and see in what ways the law has been observed in all its ramifications, particularly with regards to discipline by the polytechnic authorities, staff and students, and also suggest any necessary modification to the law in order to enable the institution achieve its objectives better.”

“You are to also study the general atmosphere of the institution over the period in question. In particular, comment on the general conduct and comportment of all the personnel of the institution and advice as to whether the correct training is being given or otherwise. This should include the relationship between the institution and the host community over the period in question.

“Examine the academic programmes, policies and practices as well as the total academic and physical development, performance and direction of the Institution, and advice as to whether the desired targets have been met and how modifications may be made to achieve maximum academic productivity, excellence and service to the nation.”