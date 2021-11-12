By Adewale Sanyaolu

Amid poor electricity supply across the country, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), yesterday announced an increase in the prices of electricity meters.

According to a circular issued by NERC and dated November 11, 2021, disclosed that the hike in prices takes effect from Monday, November 15, 2021.

The circular, a copy sighted by Daily Sun with reference number NERC/REG/MAP/GEN/751/2, entitled ‘Review of the unit price of end-use meters under the Meter Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Regulations,’ was addressed to managing directors, all electricity distribution companies and all meter asset providers.

In the circular, NERC increased the price of a single-phase meter from the current cost of N44,896.17 to a revised price of N58,661.69.

This was even as it increased the price of a three-phase meter from the current cost of N82,855.19 to a revised rate of N109,684.36.

