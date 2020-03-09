Desmond MGboh, Kano

ACCOUNTANT General of the Federation at the weekend said the Federal Government has initiated additional policy steps to boost the nation’s revenue while repositioning its treasury personnel to perform better.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, disclosed this while delivering his closing remarks at the 2020 Management Retreat for Treasury Directors of Finance and Accounts and Directors Internal Audit held in Kano.

He listed some of the measures to include the planned deployment of some directors of revenue to some selected MDAs, adding that already a 10 member committee to oversee the implementation of the exercise has been inaugurated.

Idris said that the committee would in addition, review the content of the circular from of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation with a view to bringing out clearly what is expected of the treasury.

According to him, they are identifying specific deriviables related to revenue generation in the circular, as well as distinguish the Federation revenue from the Federal Government’s Internally Generated Revenue

He said that the committee is to study and review the legal framework of the revenue generation agencies that have been targeted and government owned enterprises as covered as well as develop clear rules of engagement for directors of revenue. The Accountant General of Federation also noted that the Treasury had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Open University to establish a NOUN Business School, saying that the school, when established would straighten their ability to train and re-train their staff.

Ahmed Idris admitted that the retreat has afforded participants an opportunity to brainstorm and enrich their knowledge as well as earned them the trust of the public and that of their political bosses. Minister.