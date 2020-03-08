Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Federal Government has initiated additional policy steps aimed at boosting the nation’s revenue as well as repositioning its treasury personnel to perform better.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, disclosed this while delivering his closing remarks at the 2020 Management Retreat for Treasury Directors of Finance and Accounts and Directors Internal Audit, held at the weekend in Kano.

He listed some of the measures to include the planned deployment of some directors of revenue to some selected MDAs, while adding that already a 10-member committee to oversee the implementation of the exercise had been inaugurated.

He said that the committee would, in addition, review the content of the circular from of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation with a view to bringing out clearly what is expected of the treasury.

According to him, they are to identify specific deriviables related to revenue generation in the circular, as well as distinguish the federation revenue from the Federal Government’s Internally Generated Revenue

He said that the committee was to study and review the legal framework of the revenue generation agencies that had been targeted and government-owned enterprises as covered, as well as develop clear rules of engagement for directors of revenue.

The Accountant General of Federation also noted that the treasury had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Open University to establish a NOUN Business School, saying that the school, when established would straighten their ability to train and re-train their staff.

Ahmed Idris admitted that the retreat had afforded them an opportunity to brainstorm and enrich their knowledge as well as earn them the trust of the public and that of their political boss, the minister.