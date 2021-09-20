By Lawrence Enyoghasu

Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of insincerity in the fight against insecurity.

Speaking, yesterday, in Lagos at the grand finale of the 60th anniversary celebration of the Knight of Saint Mulumba, he alleged that constant complaints and dissatisfaction by the military and inadequate arms supply were proofs of insincerity of government to end the war.

“Insecurity is the major problem we have in Nigeria today; even the church is not safe. The government is supposed to have access to experts who will bring in their expertise to solve the problem, but that is not so. When you hear the kind of complains and dissatisfaction from the military, you will know that there is inadequate sincerity. There is inadequate arms supply to the security.”

Martin, who was also celebrating his 38th priestly ordination accused Nigerian politicians of lacking in principles, non-commitment to service to humanity and going in search of personal gain. He cited the case of former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode who recently joined the All Progressive Congress (APC) after years of criticising President Buhari as an example of inconsistency among the political class.

“One of the things about Nigerian politicians is inconsistency in goals and principles. When Femi Fani-Kayode was criticising Buhari it was not based on principles or he would not joined or switched to APC. It is not surprising that we are where we are because we have people like him who are inconsistent.”

Lagos Metropolitan Grand Knight for KSM, William Adebisi, tasked government to take the matter of security serious.

