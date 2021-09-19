By Lawrence Enyoghasu

Lagos Catholic Archbishop, Alfred Adewale Martins, has stated that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is not sincere in the fight against insecurity as it continues to hinder willing groups and not equipping the security forces.

Martins stated this yesterday in Lagos State at the grand finale of the 60th anniversary celebration of the Knights of Saint Mulumba, adding that the breakdown in policy and value has led to emergence of unpatriotic leaders.

Martin, who coincidentally celebrated his 38th priestly ordination, said that Nigerian politicians have lost faith on service to humanity and are in search of personal gain.

His words: “Insecurity is the major problem we have in Nigeria today, even the church is not safe. The government is supposed to have access to experts who will bring in their expertise to solve the problem but that is not so.

When you hear the kind of complaints and dissatisfaction from the military and different sides you will know that there is inadequate sincerity by the government. There is inadequate supply of arms and ammunition to the security forces.

“One of the things about Nigerian politicians is inconsistency in goals and principles. When Femi Fani-Kayode was criticizing Buhari it was not based on principles, if not, he would not have joined or switched over to All Progressive Congress. It is not surprising that we are where we are today because we have people like him who are inconsistent,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Lagos Metropolitan Grand Knight, KSM William Adebisi, has tasked the government to take the matter of security serious as it affects the health and economy of the company and behavioral change of the inmates,” he stated.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.