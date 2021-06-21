From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja with agency’s report

Despite the low revenue stream of the Federal Government, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, yesterday, reiterated government’s commitment to complete the Second Niger Bridge next year.

Fashola, who spoke at a forum organised by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to mark the sixth anniversary of the Buhari administration in Abuja, noted that the construction of the bridge commenced on September 1, 2018.

According to Fashola, the bridge, which will serve as a major link between the south-east and the south-west will be delivered between the second and third quarters of 2022, adding that the construction time was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So, what you see currently is the final work. The sub-structure which entailed building cement structures underwater often costs a lot of money.

“We should finish the bridge next year between the second quarter and third quarter,” he said.

The bridge, he said, is 1.6km long and furnished with other ancillary infrastructure, including a 10.3km highway and an interchange.

The bridge spans from Asaba in Delta State to Ozubulu, Ogbaru and other communities in Anambra State, maintaining that the Federal Government’s investments in road building and infrastructure development have been impacting various economic activities nationwide.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to improving infrastructure sits squarely at the centre of the progressive ideal to improve the human condition.

“This connects many more doors and it is the most legitimate way for distributing money across board.”