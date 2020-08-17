Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Steve Agbota
Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said the Federal Government would require about $5.3 billion loan from China to fund the Ibadan-Kano standard gauge rail project.
Amaechi disclosed this over the weekend after inspecting the Lagos-Ibadan rail project, saying the Ibadan-Kano rail project would take-off once the loan was received.
“We are waiting for approval of the loan. But you will see skeletal activities even before the loan comes. We have not got the loan, but for the Lagos-Ibadan rail project, there is enough money and we have no problem with this project. When we asked the National Assembly to stop the investigation into loans collected for the rail project, it didn’t mean there is no money to complete the Lagos-Ibadan rail project, but what we meant is that they should please allow us to get $5.3 billion loan for the Ibadan – Kano rail project before they start investigating loans. For the Lagos-Ibadan rail, we have a loan of $1.6 billion and Nigeria is contributing between $200 million and $300 million. If your lender knows that your people are complaining that they don’t like the way he lent you loan, he won’t lent you any new loan. Don’t forget, the Chinese have not completed the payment to Nigeria so, they could stop at any time,” he said.
The minister is scheduled to appear before the House of Representatives on Treaties, Agreements and Protocol, over the $400 million loan from China.
Amaechi is expected to appear alongside the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and the Director General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha.
Chairman of the committee, Ossai Nicholas Ossai, who confirmed this, yesterday, said the lawmakers are looking forward to meeting with the ministers and others to get clarification on the loan.
“We started the last investigation last month but they could not provide the required answers so we shifted till August 17 to enable them furnish us with all the documents. So, we are expecting him,” Ossai stated.
The lawmaker explained that the committee was not doing anything extra-ordinary, stating that the committee was only discharging its oversight functions.
Daily Sun gathered that the ministers are expected to furnish the committee with the details of the agreement between the Ministry of Transport and ZTE (Nig) Ltd in respect of the provision of community actions and signalling equipment for the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri line.
Also, they are to make available to the committee the agreement between the Ministry of Transport and the China Railway Construction Company International (CRCCI), as it concerns the Itakpe-Abuja line/New Port in Warri project.
The lawmakers at an investigative hearing on July 28, had raised concerns over some clauses in the $400 million loan agreement, which allegedly waived Nigeria’s sovereignty to China in case the country defaults in the repayment plan.
Ossai had pointed out that clause 8 (1) of the $400 loan agreement signed by Ministry of Finance (borrower) on behalf of the country and the Export-Import Bank of China (lender) on September 5, 2018, stipulates that: “The borrower hereby irrevocably waives any immunity on the grounds of sovereign or otherwise for itself or its property in connection with any arbitration proceeding pursuant to Article 8(5), thereof with the enforcement of any arbitral award pursuant thereto, except for the military assets and diplomatic
The Transport minister, who was present at the investigative hearing, had appealed to the committee to discontinue the probe of the proposed, for now, so as not to give the Chinese government the impression that the legislature was not in support of the country obtaining the loan.
And so what if the Chinese don’t give the loans again mr minister? The House of Assembly should please stop further loans from China on any Nigerian projects. The Chinese should give all loans based on international set standards. The Nigerian government should also discourage all further Chinese investments in Nigeria with immediate effect as Nigerians are yet to see the benefits from Chinese investments in the country. The train coaches sold to us from China are old day coaches – nothing new. The rail tracks are not electrical operating tracks but yet cost as much as electric tracks. Asides railways, Chinese industrial presence in the country is not helping protect our small scale indigenous industries. There is also a lot of illegal activities from the Chinese particularly in the area of illegal mining across the nation as we can see. For all the above reasons and many others, the Federal Government should conduct thorough investigation into all Chinese business dealings including loans granted irrespective of what or how the Chinese government feels about this. Findings should be made public for inputs by Nigerians before going ahead with these projects and, or loans with or from China. The Chinese presence and free access into the country should also be restricted as we quite clearly we are struggling to cope with our population of 200million as it stands so cannot afford to have a few more million foreign people added to our already over stretched infrastructure and facilities.