From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Friday inspected the ongoing construction of the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute (AMEDI) carried out by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure NASENI in Nasarawa.

As part of his one-day working visit in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari who visited the construction site applauded NASENI director, MS Haruna for the almost completed project stressed that the president would be happy to see that one of the projects that is close to his heart is near completion.

Daily Sun had reported that AMEDI Lafia is one of the six AMEDIs approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021 not only to guarantee food security but to apply modern tools and equipment for mechanised Agriculture and Technology for food processing, food preservation and application of food availability and artificial intelligence for efficient and multicrop seasons.

The president had approved the location of this specialised institution one each per political zone. Accordingly, the Institutes are sited in Lafia Nasarawa State for North Central, Adamawa State for North East, Kebbi State for North West, Cross River State for South-South, Imo State for South East, Osun State for South West.

“I want to commend the leadership of NASENI for bringing to reality the concept of what the president had held dear to his heart.”

“We have seen the foundation which by God’s grace would be completed in January or February 2023 and be commissioned.”

He further said the value of the project is to transform the agricultural subsistence and to move farming to a very sophisticated machine driving that would add to food security in the country which will even provide for export to Nigeria’s agricultural products.

“I am glad that am here I will report back to Mr president the enormous steps that have been taken to realize one of the key priorities of this administration which is agriculture.”

In a welcome address, NASENI Executive Director, MS Haruna, appreciated the chief of staff to the president to accept in coming to visit the site so as to know that the project is near completion.

Daily Sun also reports that the foundation laying ceremony was performed on behalf of the chief of staff on 1st August 2022 for the construction work and this is a level of work in 3 months duration.

“You were here a lot of you were here on the 31st of August, 2022 to see the commencement of the project. You can see for yourself the level we have gone”

He also noted that the location of AMEDI in Lafia was a result of a timely request to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Governor of Nasarawa state Abdullahi A. Sule and the support and facilitation of Ambassador Prof. Ibrahim A. Gambari the Chief of Staff to the President.

“The Government of Nasarawa State and Lafia Emirate Council has given us multiple options of lands to select from for sighting of the Institute which we settled for the current location,” he said

Although the volume of rain from September to October has affected the speed of the construction work. We have been able to fence the twenty hectares of land and constructed a gatehouse, the admin block and the two workshops are about ninety per cent completed with road networks in progress, and some of the needed machines in the warehouse we will God willing be ready for commissioning of the Institute in January 2022, he said

He stressed that the Agency is in collaborating with partners from Hashmite Kingdom of Jordan, Czech Republic and Italy to equip this Institute and the other five Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute with state of the earth Research and Manufacturing facilities targeting the best and the highest technology in the world.

He further disclosed that “these are made possible by the grace of God and the deliberate priority of Agriculture by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. With this development all that is needed for modern farming in food processing, packing and preservation at to be locally produced by NASENI.”

The director confirmed that the countries had visited the sites and had made their own recommendations they have seen the progress in the work God’s willing things will happen the way we want. He added.

He stated that Science, Technology and Innovation has always been the source of development and prosperity of all nations, hence the yardstick of measuring the willingness and readiness of Nigeria to transit from a community-based economy to a manufacturing economy which is the degree to which NASENI’s role is applied to all aspects of our socio-economic endeavour.

“It is not magic but scientific it was the method and remains the only solution utilised by the developed world and the Asian tigers. NASENI is among the best legacy that President Muhammadu Buhari will be quitting to the next and subsequent administration in Nigeria,” he said.