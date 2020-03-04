Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance in charge of Special Duties, Aliyu Ahmed, has commended the Bayelsa State Government for its infrastructure development efforts, particularly in the area of road construction.

Ahmed, who was accompanied by some government officials, gave the commendation, yesterday during an inspection tour of some federal road projects in the state.

Citing the intervention work on the Yenagoa-Oporoma federal road project by the state government, which he noted was highly commendable as its efforts are going to be connecting far-flung communities in the state.

“Based on our initial assessment, I will say Bayelsa State has tried, they have done a fairly good job and the rest will be in our reports and we will convey it to our principals when we get back to Abuja.

“We have gone round and we have seen all the works done and they have done a fairly good job,” he said.

Ahmed explained that the visiting team to Bayelsa was an inter-ministerial committee made up of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Projects and National Planning, as well as the Cabinet Affairs Office and the Federal Ministry of Works to inspect federal roads that the Bayelsa State government had intervened.

The permanent secretar further stated that their visit was also to verify the claims made by the state government on the intervention on federal roads with a view to reimbursing the government.