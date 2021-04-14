The Federal Government has intensified peace efforts in the Niger Delta as the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Milland Dikio, visited Gbaramatu on Monday as part of his ‘back to the region tour’.

Dikio visited the Pere of Gbaramatu, Ogboro Gbaraun II Aketekpe, and other stakeholders of the kingdom in the company with the Bayelsa State House of Assembly Speaker, Abraham Ingobere, and PAP top officials.

Speaking on the purpose of his visit, Dikio reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to the sustenance of peace in the region.

He said PAP, under his leadership, recognises the pivotal role of the traditional institutions and the need to partner effectively with them in peace building and mitigating violence within their domains.

“My visit today to your kingdom is in continuation of my tour to the region. I am here to underscore the importance of the traditional institution to peace building and the mitigation of conflicts. We want to partner the traditional institution to ensure the sustenance of peace in our region,” he said.

In his response, Oboro Gbaraun II, lauded Diko and assured him of the support of his kingdom to deliver on PAP mandate of securing peace and development within the kingdom.

The monarch sought the support of the PAP’s helmsman to help improve the lot of the people of Gbaranmatu Kingdom through the provision of skills acquisition, employment and any other opportunities.

He lamented that his kingdom has suffered terribly over the years from what he described as failed and empty promises from the Federal Government.

He ssaid the unfulfilled promises have made Gbaranmatu to become synonymous with crises arising from youths restiveness.

“Traditional rulers are the people that can help to maintain peace in the region but if help is not forthcoming or promises are not fulfilled by the government, there is nothing the traditional rulers can do to stop the people from reacting negatively which may lead to the disruption of peace,” he said.

He urged Dikio to ensure PAP achieve its mandate in the region.