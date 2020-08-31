The Federal Government yesterday, said that it has intensified work on the 2nd Niger Bridge and other 39 bridges across the country to ensure their early completion. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, who disclosed this during an inspection tour of Loko-Oweto bridge project, with his counterparts from Ministries of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Senator George Akume, said that apart from 2nd Niger Bridge and Loko-Oweto Bridge, other bridges the Federal Government is constructing and rehabilitating include, Ikom Bridge, 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos; Murtala Mohammed Bridge in Koton Karfi and the Isaac Boro Bridge in Port Harcourt.

Others are Chanchangi Bridge in Niger State, linking Niger and Ilorin and the Tambuwara Bridge in Kano among others. “This government, in spite of very limited resources is simply doing almost the near impossible in terms of infrastructure. Mr. President continues to give his support and commitment to infrastructure. His understanding of the purpose of infrastructure for growth and development is very clear” Fashola said.

Earlier, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed expressed enthusiasm that with the completion of the bridge, the South-South and the South-East will be connected to the North and this would save about five hours of travel time on the road.