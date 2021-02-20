From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Federal Government has said that it has undertaken interventions in 43 roads in tertiary institutions across the country.

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, who disclosed this while inaugurating a one kilometer internal road at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku Ozalla, Enugu, said that the road was one of the 43 road projects.

The minister who was represented by the Federal Controller of Works in Enugu, Mr Olufemi Oyekanmi, said that the Federal Government was striving hard to meet the infrastructural needs of various sectors of the economy.

Fashola explained that 29 of the 43 projects had been completed and 17 handed over to the benefitting institutions in 2020.

Recalling that the Federal Government had in 2020 handed over a 2.5 km internal road at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka he said, “today, we hand over this project in UNTH as a critical intervention to support education.

“The point must be made that though this is a civil work project, it is an investment in education.”

In his speech, the Chief Medical Director, UNTH, Dr Oninna Onodugo, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the gesture, noting that the construction of the road was a big relief to the institution.

Onodugo stressed that until now, the road was deplorable and posed great challenge for patients and others.