From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Council for Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) has waded into the lingering crises in the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) with assurances that all grievances in the association would be amicably resolved.

Alhaji Abubakar Tsanni, Chairman of CRFFN’s Governing Board who addressed reporters shortly after a closed door meeting with representatives of ANLCA leadership and aggrieved members in Abuja at the weekend urged members of the association to sheathe their swords and allow the dove of peace fly.

According to him, CRFFN intervened in the matter as a regulator of freight forwarding associations in the interest of peace and promotion of industrial harmony within the association and Nigerian ports environment .

Tsanni added that his council is listening to both parties without bias or prejudice and hopes to come out with what he described as a win-win solution for the oldest body of freight forwarders in Nigeria.

Also speaking after the Abuja meeting, Barr. Sam Nwakohu, CRFFN Registrar, thanked the ANLCA members who came for the meeting for their interest in the peace process.

Nwakohu described the meeting as a bold solution-finding step that in the long run will benefit the association and her members.

Tension was renewed in ANLCA National Secretariat which is currently sealed up by the Nigeria Police over an allegation that some expelled members had attempted taking over the facility.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Kayode Farinto, ANLCA Acting National President, Prince Taiye Oyeniyi and other leaders of the association