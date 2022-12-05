From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The establishment of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) and various interventions through the commission have saved the region from the collapse of infrastructure and basic amenities.

NEDC Managing Director Mohammed Alkali disclosed this on Monday at a maiden edition of parley with media executives in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

“The establishment of the NEDC and interventions carried out by the commission in all the states in the northeast, have saved the area and improved on infrastructure, health, and human capacity development,” he said.

The explained impact of insurgency in the zone after decade-long violence would have been more devastating if the commission has not come into being.

He said the commission constructed roads, provided medical equipment and materials for some hospitals, rebuilt schools and provided skill and capacity building to people affected by the violence.

NEDC Chairman of the Board Maj Gen Paul Tarfa (retd) commended the governments of the six north+east states for their collaboration.

He said the commission will strengthen synergy with the governments and journalists.