The Federal Government has introduced a new Federal Marriage Certificate for all types of marriages in the country.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, disclosed at a stakeholders conference on the conduct of statutory marriage in Abuja, yesterday.

She said existing couples who did not have their certificate issued by the Ministry of Interior were advised to visit the ministry’s website to re-certify their marriage certificates.

Mrs Ehuriah, who explained that not all places of worship were permitted to conduct marriages, advised Nigerians to ensure that their marriages were conducted in places licensed by the Ministry of Interior.

“This is for the marriage to be credible and registered in the National database of legally certified marriages.

“If the certificate is not printed and delivered by the principal registrar of marriages, then it is illegal and can not serve the desired purpose.”

She said arrangements were ongoing for couples whose certificates were not issued in line with the Marriage Act of opportunity to bring them to conformity.

On the benefits of the certificate, she said it would be recognised by all foreign embassies during visa application.