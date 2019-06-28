Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal government has announced plan to phase out old version of Yellow Card and replace it with the newly-introduced e-yellow card effective from July 1.

Government stressed that with effect from 1st July, 2019, the new e-Yellow card would be the only valid documented proof of vaccination against yellow fever.

Yellow fever is a viral haemorrhagic fever that is caused by a virus transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, and it is a potentially fatal illness but vaccine preventable.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz, Mashi Abdullahi, said in a statement released in Abuja, on Friday, that the new e-yellow card, otherwise known as International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP), will address the issue of fake yellow cards which have hitherto, being source of national embarrassment.

He appreciated the enhanced security features in the new card which he said could be easily verified anywhere in the world by scanning the bar code or checking the card number on a portal.

He said that additional measures had been adopted at points-of-entry for the prevention and control of yellow fever, which involves mandatory requirement of evidence of vaccination against Yellow fever on arrival in Nigeria.

He noted that some countries, including Nigeria are endemic for yellow fever, and as such, travellers to such countries are at risk of infection by the yellow fever virus, hence, the mandatory vaccination against the disease.

Mashi revisited the World Health Organisation (WHO) travel regulation that requires international travellers from nine months of age and above, who are visiting Nigeria and other endemic countries to be vaccinated against yellow fever.

He encouraged travellers arriving Nigeria without proof of yellow fever vaccination to get vaccinated at points of entry and be issued with the card after payment.

He appeal to travelers to cooperate with the Port Health Services Division, to prevent and control cross-border transmission of yellow fever through strict compliance with laid down measures at points-of-entry.