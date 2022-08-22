From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government, on Monday, introduced a rotavirus vaccine into Nigeria routine immunization schedule, to assist in the fight against diarrhea among children under the age of five.

It explained that rotavirus is a highly contagious virus that causes severe diarrheal disease among infants and children, and had accounted for about 215, 000 deaths of the global 525, 000 under the age mortality that are attributed to diarrheal diseases, annually.

It also confirmed that more than 90 per cent of the deaths occur in developing countries including Nigeria.

Minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, in his remarks, at the flag-off of the exercise and commencement of 2022 African vaccination week in Abuja, explained that the new rotavirus vaccine is a great milestone in the quest for a healthy population.

The Minister who was represented by the Director of Port Health Services, Dr. Alex Okoh, confirmed that the new rotavirus vaccine is safe for consumption and it has been proven to prevent diarrheal diseases caused by rotavirus.

He said the introduction of the vaccine will avert over 110,000 deaths of children under the age of five who hitherto, rarely survive up to the age of five due to the severe diarrheal disease.

He encouraged nursing mothers and other caregivers to take advantage of the opportunity to visit the nearest the Primary Health Care (PHC) centres to freely access the rotavirus vaccine and other vaccines that would strengthen the health and immunity of their babies.

The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, in his remarks, explained that the introduction of rotavirus vaccine into Nigeria’s routine immunization schedule will help reduce morbidity and mortality associated with rotavirus infection amongst children under the age of five by 40 percent.

He added that increased investment in rotavirus vaccine will lead to a substantial economic impact, while reducing the associated morbidity and mortality from the rotavirus infections. “Lessons learnt from previous new vaccines’ introduction in Nigeria routine immunization schedule will guide the smooth and successful rollout of the rotavirus vaccine,” he said.

Dr. Shuaib, however, disclosed that the rotavirus vaccine is administered to babies orally on the sixth weeks, 10th weeks and 14th weeks, respectively.