Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Federal Government has invested about N2. 7 trillion in infrastructural development in the last two budget cycles, Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo has said

He disclosed, Monday, during a reception held at the Government House to mark his one day official visit to Kano State.

“It is important to state that one of the most important agenda of this government is infrastructural development. In the last two budgets cycles, we have invested almost N2.7 trillion on capital alone, which is the highest in the history of the country,” Osibanjo said.

He added that the huge investment is in spite the fact fact that they earned almost 60 percent less than what the predecessor had earned during their time.

He admitted that there is no question that for President Muhammadu Buhari, infrastructure is the key to his priorities.

“Infrastructure is key for everything we intend to do, it is key to resolving most of the major issues that confront our country, especially the economic issues.

“We need to be able to connect the economic zones of Nigeria, to connect the south, the South- South, the South East to the North and all the zones of this country have to be connected in order for us to realize the economic objectives that we set out for our selves.”

He said that one of signature project is the Lagos- Kano rail project, in which they have gone as far now as Abeokuta and expressed hope that they would complete their capital projects, including Mmabilla hydro- project and the Second Niger Bridge in the shortest possible time, preferably in the life of the administration.

He expressed excitement at the number of projects executed in the state and hailed the government over its successful implementation of free and compulsory education programs which has led to a significant drop in the number of out of school children in the state.

“Sometimes when we hear of the number of out of school children, it is the Federal Government that is blamed, but the truth of the matter is that primary education belongs to the state and it is the state that should ensure that children go to school.

“And so I am extremely pleased to say that the Governor of the state has blazed the trail and has shown excellent example in educating our very young people” he stated

Prof. Osibanjo had earlier in the day commissioned several projects including Alhaji Tijjani Hasshim Underpass, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata bridge, and Shiek Karibullah Nasiru Kabara Flyover.