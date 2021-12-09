From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nsukka Zone, has posited that with the way and manner the negotiation between the ASUU/ FG agreement is going, it is obvious that the government is begging the union for a strike.

ASUU-Nsukka Zonal Coordinator Raphael Amokaha stated this during the meeting of the Zone held at the Benue State University (BSU) in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Thursday.

ASUU lamented what it described as the lackadaisical attitude of the federal government towards fulfilling its part by meeting the demands of the union following an agreement that was entered into in 2009.

It added that despite several meetings held between 2020 and now, to address the issues raised, the federal government had not shown much enthusiasm to ensure the implementation of all the agreements reached.

The Zone, while not preempting the outcome of the ASUU National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which is billed to hold next week, warned that if things are not well handled, the union might end up going on strike again.

“It seems it is the intention of government that we should threaten and/or go on strike for the implementation of every item in the Memorandum of Action (MoA).

“In view of the lethargic cum insincere approach by government to the peaceable resolution of this matter, the union will not be inclined to this piecemeal implementation of the MoA any longer.

“We call on ASUU NEC to insist on the satisfactory implementation of the MoA as a whole, especially the completion and signing of the renegotiated 2009 Agreement,” Amokaha said.

