The Federal Government says it is determined to stop the economic devastation occasioned by the activities of illegal refiners, pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft in the country.

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said this on Wednesday at Bonny Island, Rivers, while addressing officers of the 146 Battalion and other security agencies represented in the fight against oil theft.

Sylva was on an assessment tour on some illegal refinery sites at the Niger Delta region creek with the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.- Gen. Lucky Irabor, and Group Managing Director, NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, among other dignitaries.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Sylva said President Muhammadu Buhari had directed that the illegal activities must stop and had called for an assessment of the devastation occasioned by the activities of the criminals.

Addressing officers of the 146 Battalion, Sylva said, “you are here on a mission, I commend you for all the good work you have done our nation depends on this asset to survive , oil and gas is one of the major sustaining asset of the country.

“Unfortunately, we have had a lot of insecurity around oil facilities and pipelines, this can no.longer be condoned. Mr President has directed that this must stop.

“You are here as gallant officers to protect these facilities, hence forth we will be working closely with you to ensure that there is zero loss to our production.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“You have done so well so far as the Chief of Defence Staff said, there is still ground to cover, so let us all work together and protect these national assets for the good of all,” the minister said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The minister said the final solution to the problem required three elements which included involvement of the community, the government security and the operating companies.

He said the government was determined to stop it because it could not afford the continuation of the insecurity in the industry adding that the criminals have their days numbered.

“We are here to reclaim this industry for the country because the country has lost so much from the activities of these criminals and government can no longer afford these activities,” the minister said.

Also speaking, the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen.Lucky Irabor, said the assessment became necessary because of the economic loses being witnessed in the oil and gas sector.

Irabor said the economic losses were so huge and currently the economy of the country was bleeding.

“We urge you to revert the trend,” he charged the 146 battalion.

According to the CDS, our drive is to look at the value chain within the oil and gas space and get the actual criminals and those supporting them. (NAN)