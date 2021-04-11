From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), fondly called Shiites, has accused the Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari of allegedly romancing terrorists and empowering them with millions of dollars of Nigerian assets.

The South West Coordinator of IMN, Mufutau Zakariyah, made the allegation at a press conference, held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Sunday, after a median interfaith symposium organised by the group for religious leaders across Islam and Christianity to discuss how to have an enduring peace in the country.

The group also called on the Federal Government to allow rule of law in the nation, especially on the judgment delivered by a competent court that the leader of MNI, Sheikh Ibrahim al Zakzaky should be released.

“The only thing capable of saving our country today is the observance of the rule of law. If citizens can go to court and seek redress, if the police will go after criminals and prosecute them, then citizens would not revert to self-help and jungle justice.

“Today, the government has failed to project Shiites as terrorists. They have failed to prove that we have ever attacked anyone. On the contrary, it is the GMB administration that is seen blatantly romancing terrorists. It is this government that is giving amnesty to known terrorists. It is this government that is empowering terrorists with millions of dollars of Nigerian assets! Anyone that is seen using power to enrich terrorists shall face prosecution in the future.

“Finally we are advising the government and all people of conscience to make sure that our leader is released according to the rule of law. Since Cain killed Abel, the world is always in trouble; when we refuse to be our brothers’ keepers,” Zakariyah said.

He also decried the killings of six sons of Zakzaky by security agents as well as more than 1,000 people among his followers, adding that those killed were buried in mass graves.

Zakariyah also spoke on court judgements that have vindicated Zakzaky. According to him, “In 2017, competent court in Abuja gave a judgment that the Nigerian government must release him and his wife, Mallama Zeenah, and compensation of N25million be paid to him, along with a house anywhere he wants in Nigeria, since the court order has been disobeyed.

“Today, a court in Kaduna where 234 Shiites have been acquitted for allegedly killing a soldier, is again trying Sheikh Zakzaky for an offence for which he has been discharged and acquitted. The court in Kaduna is trying Sheikh Zakzaky as an accomplice to murder of an alleged soldier. The irony is the same court has acquitted all the 234 Shiites, accused of killing the soldier, and yet Sheikh Zakzaky is still being put through a farce of a trial, which is why the legal counsel to Sheikh Zakzaky, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), had served a no-case submission to have the ludicrous case against Sheikh Zakzaky dismissed.”