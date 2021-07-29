From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Government has warned Nigerians to expect heavy flooding this year, listing Lagos and Osun states as likely to experience more flood-related disasters.

Director General of Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA), Mr. Clement Nze, who gave the advice at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, said not less than 18 states have started experiencing flood disasters at a period the country was yet to enter the peak of the raining season.

He said current flood incidents were caused by inadequate drainage systems, as localised heavy downpour generated the flash and urban flooding, adding that river and coastal flooding are yet to set in.

He said Lagos and Ogun states may likely experience the three stages of floods -urban, river and coastal flooding due to their geographical location.

“As at today, flood disasters have occurred in many states, notable in Lagos councils of Mushin,Shomolu, Victoria Island,Lekki ,Marina; Keffi in Nasarawa;Onitsha in Anambra; Owerri, Imo; Aba, Abia; Ilorin and Offa, Kwara; Kaduna; Bori,Rivers; Ijebu Ode, Ogun; Asaba, Delta; Jalingo, Taraba; Gashua, Yobe; Ado Ekiti, Ekiti; Akure town, Ondo; Borno, Katsina, Enugu and Maiduguri. It must be pointed out virtually that all the flood incidents above were caused by poor drainage systems as localised rainfall generated the urban flooding. River flooding and coastal flooding are yet to set in.”

Nze, therefore, called on stats and local governments, stakeholders, multi-national companies, public-spirited individuals and philanthropists to take measures to prevent flooding menace instead of waiting to be rehabilitated as victims.

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, while presenting the 2021 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) to the public said 302 local government areas in 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) would fall within moderate flood risk areas while 121 LGAs in 28 states will be within the highly probably risk areas.

