Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government has issued guidelines to frontline medical doctors and other health workers on how best to use limited Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) in responding to COVID-19 cases.

The document which was released on Sunday, by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, was meant to guide healthcare workers, managers and infection prevention and control teams on the rational selection of PPEs when handling a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19.

The document advised that where PPE must be reused for any reason, such PPE must be properly disinfected to avoid further spread of infections. Otherwise, single-use or disposable equipment should be utilised. It also advised health workers to maintain visitor’s log to record details of all visitors into COVID-19 wards including health care workers to support with contact-tracing when necessary.

In addition to that, they should frequently disinfect all surfaces that patients come in contact with. Regarding airborne precautions in a certain situation when aerosol-generating procedures are carried out on COVID-19 patients, the document asked that appropriate PPEs should be utilised (e.g. eye protection such as face mask, long sleeve/water-proof gowns).