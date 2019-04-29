Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal government on Monday issued operational certificates to newly-approved 18 private polytechnics, two private monotechnics, four colleges of health science and technology, 32 Innovation Enterprises Institutions (IEI) and eight Vocational Enterprise Institutions (VEI).

Government said the new institutions are expected to champion the course of implementation of Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) agenda of the government.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who presented the operational certificates to proprietors of the institutions in Abuja, said the shortage of skilled manpower in virtually all sectors of the economy necessitated the involvement of private individuals to complement the efforts of the government.

Adamu who spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Sonny Echono, congratulated the proprietors and encouraged them to strictly abide by the rules and regulations guiding IEI and VEI operations in Nigeria.

He reminded them that the Federal government banned satellite campuses and study centers a few years ago, discouraging them from establishing such illegal institutions.

He insisted that qualifications obtained from such institutions would not be recognized for postgraduate programmes, National Youth Service Scheme, employment or promotion.

Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Dr. Mas’ud Kazaure, explained that IEIs and VEIs were created to offer vocational, technical, technological or professional education and other skill-based training to equip youths and working adults with employment skills and knowledge to meet the increasing demand for technical manpower by various sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

He was optimistic that the new institutions would help produce trained skilled manpower that would serve the needs of various industries and self-empowerment of Nigerians.

He confirmed that NBTE currently oversees academic and non-academic activities of 131 polytechnics, 33 Colleges of Agriculture, 50 Colleges of Health Science and Technology, 31 Specialised Institutions, 152 IEIs, 79 VEIs, and 119 Technical Colleges.