From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Federal Government, in alliance with the government of Japan and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) on Tuesday, unveiled a study that will solve the problem of plastic waste pollution in Nigeria by providing innovative packaging and recycling technologies and alternative materials to plastics.

The research project titled “Nigeria’s Study on Available Technologies that Meet the Need in Africa to Reduce Plastic Leakages to the Environmental” was executed by the UNIDO and funded by Japan.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, Minister of Environment, Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, said the new study was part of government’s numerous actions to address the challenges of plastic wastes in the country in a holistic and sustainable manner by delivering alternatives to drive investment and sustainable development.

“Plastic pollution has become one of the gravest environmental problems confronting the global community with impact transcending national, regional and international boundaries.

“Nigeria, with a population of about 200 million people generates about 1.5 million tons of plastic waste every year of which less than 10 percent is recycled.

The problem of plastics pollution in the country is exacerbated by inadequate waste management infrastructure, poor behavioural attitude, unskilled waste collection workforce, indeterminate dumping and burning of plastics wastes, poor awareness, inadequate funding etc.

“It is against this background that we welcome this particular study on available sustainable alternative materials to plastics” Abubakar disclosed.

The Minister recalled that the Project Steering Committee which comprised various MDAs, States Environmental Agencies, Developmental partners, the Academia and NGOs was inaugurated in February 2020. He commended that despite the Pandemic, the committee was able to deliver successfully on time.

Also speaking, Japan Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, reiterated the country’s commitment to assisting and supporting Nigeria and other African countries in tackling the issue of plastic waste pollution and management.

