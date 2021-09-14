The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has commended Konga, an e-commerce platform, for partnering with the Federal Government to generate creative employment for millions of Nigerian youths.

According to a statement released by Konga on Tuesday, the Minister commended the company while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to seal their partnership in Abuja.

Dare is quoted as saying that Konga, as a digital platform, had the immense capacity to help re-write Nigeria’s unemployment narrative.

“We at the Ministry of Youth and Sports are of the view that public-private partnerships remain the way forward when it comes to the onerous task of creating opportunities for our youths.

” This belief has come to the fore with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and has also been reinforced by a recent World Bank report.

‘‘We are delighted to have a technology-driven partner such as Konga partnering with us on this programme.

” Also, we are confident that through this MoU which we have signed today, we will be re-writing the narrative for millions of Nigerian youths who are the beneficiaries of this project, “the minister is quoted as saying.

Chairman, Konga Group, Mr Leo-Stan Ekeh, who also lauded the ministry for its proactive zeal, said that Konga was driven by youths.

He said that they had the capacity to deliver world-class corporates, even with all the structural challenges confronting in country.

Ekeh noted that this was the right time for Nigerian youths to use their intellectual capital and digital skills to defend the nation and become global citizens.

He urged Nigerian youths to alter their destiny, while also stressing that their passion in this century must pay their bills.

Also, Mr Nick Imudia, Chief Executive Officer, Konga Group, affirmed that the partnership would afford Konga a chance to create millionaires across Nigeria within a short space of time.

‘‘Konga today provides employment directly and indirectly through partnerships for over 250,000 Nigerians.

“Through this partnership, we are looking to not only offer more hardworking and ambitious Nigerian youths a chance to earn good money and create wealth; we are also keen to create millionaires who will become their own bosses and employ others, “Imudia said.

He noted that in addition to opportunities which abound in joining their fast-growing database of Konga affiliates and merchants, more deserving youths would also get job opportunities across the multiple entities within the Konga Group.

Imudia said the company was currently conducting a pilot with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and had taken on board about 350 youths already, adding that they were all doing very well.

NAN reports that Konga unveiled an initiative under its Jobs category, a youth empowerment and job creation scheme of the Konga Group.

Specifically, the partnership will see Konga deploy its world-class assets, huge resources and cutting-edge technology backbone.

The scheme is targeted at the employed, unemployed and under-employed Nigerian youths across board. (NAN)

