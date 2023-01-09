By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Federal Government and the Lagos State Government have declared their intention to work with non-governmental organisations (NGO) and other stakeholders to achieve universal healthcare coverage by 2030.

This was disclosed at the first free medical outreach organised by the Ogbara Kafilat Foundation (OKF) in Kosofe Local Government Areas of Lagos State.

Speaking at the event which also double as the unveiling of the foundation, OKF, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire said, no stones would be left unturned in order for the government to achieve its aim on universal healthcare coverage by 2030.

The former deputy governor of Lagos State, Orelope-Adefulire commended the founder of the foundation, Mrs Kafila Ogbara who is also the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for House of Representatives, Kosofe Federal Constituency for the kind gesture.

She pleaded with residents of the area to take advantage of the free medical outreach to ascertain their health status, pledging that government would continue to work with NGOs and other stakeholders in delivering quality healthcare service for the citizens.

Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu who unveiled the foundation reiterated his administration’s commitment to quality healthcare service for residents of the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the event by his Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the number of people in the state subscribing to the Lagos Health Scheme tagged, “Ilera Eko health insurance scheme”, is increasing day by day but still encouraged residents of the state who were yet to subscribe to do so.

While urging people at the grassroots to embrace the Ilera Eko health insurance scheme, he said Sanwo-Olu’s administration introduced the scheme to key into the scheme for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) that is affordable and convenient.

The founder of the foundation, OKF, Ogbara said what the foundation was offering the residents would be the least when she was elected at the forthcoming polls.

She pledged to give her constituency the best when she became their representative in the House of Representatives.