From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Federal Government has lamented the threats on Nigeria’s security which it said its a threat coming from outside the borders, but within the borders.

To this effect, it is planning to survey the entire country against attacks from external and internal aggression.

Declaring open the collaboration meeting between the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGOF), the armed forces and other security agencies, in Abuja, yesterday, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami noted that the geography of any nation is the first prime target of enemies in the sphere of espionage and military strategy.

“When your enemies know your geography more than you do, they have the advantage and leverage over you in the event of aggression” he said.

According to Malami, who was represented by Yusuf Abdullahi, the dynamics of national security are fast changing globally as technology supremacy and economic wealth and prowess of nations is now being flexed and measured by the ability of nations to solve virtually every problem online using information technology (IT).

“Note also that our national security is not only threatened from outside the borders of this nation but more so within our borders as the menace of kidnappers, bandits, cattle-rustlers etc, continues to challenge our collective security” he said, while calling for the collaboration of OSGOF with the security agencies to project and co-ordinate a cyber-smart survey interface that will give the security and defence agencies the necessary advantage in locating and displacing the miscreants easily through technological efficiency.

In his remarks, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said that surveying and mapping the country has become increasingly important considering the developmental challenges that the nation faces.

“This issue has become increasingly important considering the developmental challenges that we face as a nation especially the prevailing insecurity that has bedeviled the country which is impeding economic activities nationwide” the minister who was represented by Mrs Akinrele Oluwatoyin, said.

Earlier, the Surveyor General of the Federation, Abuduganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin had said that the effective implementation of the Survey Co-ordination Act would garner orderly ways of engagement and a healthy system for the country. ENDS